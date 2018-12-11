Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN)

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR: DBAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/6/2018 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2018 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €49.40 ($57.44) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €49.40 ($57.44) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €49.40 ($57.44) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR DBAN opened at €33.05 ($38.43) on Tuesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a fifty-two week low of €31.14 ($36.21) and a fifty-two week high of €52.20 ($60.70).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

