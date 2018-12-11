Investors Buy Brighthouse Financial (BHF) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $38.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.43 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Brighthouse Financial had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Brighthouse Financial traded down ($0.62) for the day and closed at $32.43

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,925,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,141,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

