Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on EQT (EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 24,095 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 879% compared to the average daily volume of 2,461 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Get EQT alerts:

In other EQT news, CFO Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $93,158.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,254.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Behrman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $330,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 94,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,332. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,044,000 after purchasing an additional 139,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,878,000 after purchasing an additional 83,522 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/investors-buy-large-volume-of-call-options-on-eqt-eqt.html.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.