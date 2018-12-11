Investors Buy Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on weakness during trading on Monday. $85.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $31.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.38 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, MGM Resorts International had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. MGM Resorts International traded down ($0.17) for the day and closed at $25.82

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $446,931.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 103.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 269,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

