Investors Sell Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Strength (JNJ)

Investors sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $171.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $342.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $170.99 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 4th highest net out-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded up $1.24 for the day and closed at $146.50

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $390.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Sneed sold 30,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $4,408,139.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,088,589.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,544 shares of company stock valued at $74,414,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $105,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $105,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

