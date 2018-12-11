Investors Sell Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Strength (UNH)

Traders sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $179.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $254.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $74.82 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 16th highest net out-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded up $0.69 for the day and closed at $267.22

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.48.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,186,302 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/investors-sell-shares-of-unitedhealth-group-unh-on-strength-unh.html.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.