Invuity (IVTY) vs. NuVasive (NUVA) Critical Review

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invuity and NuVasive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invuity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NuVasive $1.03 billion 2.80 $83.00 million $1.91 29.34

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Invuity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Invuity and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invuity 0 5 0 0 2.00 NuVasive 2 7 8 0 2.35

Invuity currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.58%. NuVasive has a consensus target price of $67.63, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given NuVasive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Invuity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Invuity shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Invuity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NuVasive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Invuity and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invuity N/A N/A N/A NuVasive 2.24% 13.87% 6.55%

Summary

NuVasive beats Invuity on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities. It offers various illuminated surgical devices, including Eikon LT illuminated retractor system for breast/oncoplastic/gynecology/EP/plastic/endocrine surgeries; Eiberg illuminated retractor systems for orthopedic surgeries; PhotonBlade, a recision illuminator for breast/plastics/EP/orthopedics surgeries; PhotonSaber Y, a handheld illuminator for orthopedic/spine/cardiothoracic/breast/general/gynecology/plastic surgeries; and PhotonSaber F, a handheld illuminator for spine/orthopedic/neurosurgery surgeries. The company also provides Breiten illuminated retractor systems for spine/orthopedic surgeries; Photonguide XT system, a drop-in intracavity illuminator for spine surgeries; Eika illuminated retractor systems for endocrine/spine/orthopedic surgeries; and PhotonVue, a system used in conjunction with IC Indocyanine for identifying and verifying blood flow in tissue, as well as is used in breast/plastic/colorectal surgeries. It sells its devices through direct sales representatives and independent sales agents; and directly to hospitals and surgeons, as well as to third-party medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Spotlight Surgical, Inc. and changed its name to Invuity, Inc. in 2007. Invuity, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Francisco, California.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons to access the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The company's IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants used for interbody disc height restoration; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

