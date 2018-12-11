Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.74. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 1,221,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,454,740.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 921,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,496,056.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 462,094 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,296,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after buying an additional 512,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

