IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Longbow Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.11.

IPGP stock opened at $123.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.76. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $107.59 and a 12-month high of $264.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915 over the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

