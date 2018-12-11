iPic Entertainment Inc (IPIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) will announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iPic Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.94). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iPic Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($5.83) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iPic Entertainment.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.38 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iPic Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of iPic Entertainment from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of iPic Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPic Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of iPic Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

IPIC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,133. iPic Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

