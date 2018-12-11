Iradimed (IRMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Iradimed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iradimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iradimed and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.73 million, a P/E ratio of 321.75 and a beta of 1.92. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $38.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, VP Francis X. Casey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,611,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 119.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 63,742 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 33.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 66.4% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 61,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 205.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and accessories and services. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures.

