Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Given a $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IRWD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.35.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 116,651 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,044,892.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,009 shares of company stock worth $2,085,870. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $177,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $249,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17,621.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.