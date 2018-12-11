Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.51

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

The company has a market cap of $773.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.93 million during the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts expect that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 857.6% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 768,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 688,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 60,749 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 666,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 194,008 shares during the last quarter. Luzich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 441,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 399.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 265,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

