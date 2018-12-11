iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Holdings Raised by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $266.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $254.77 and a 12-month high of $296.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Holdings Raised by Evercore Wealth Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-holdings-raised-by-evercore-wealth-management-llc.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.