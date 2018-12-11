iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Position Boosted by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000.

EEM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. 1,164,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,247,242. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

