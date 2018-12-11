iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (CRED) Holdings Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CRED) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 76.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRED stock opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.38 and a 12 month high of $112.93.

iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Credit Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of investment-grade corporate debt and sovereign, supranational, local authority and non-United States agency bonds that are the United States dollar denominated and have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

