istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 2,921 Shares

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,739.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,712,854.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,005 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,136.30.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,655 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $91,331.10.

On Monday, November 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 1,406 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,924.90.

On Friday, November 23rd, Istar Inc. purchased 912 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $17,501.28.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,076 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $77,321.72.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 2,455 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $45,196.55.

On Monday, November 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,104 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $73,995.12.

On Friday, November 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 5,854 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,079.30.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Istar Inc. purchased 5,929 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $104,943.30.

On Monday, October 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,137 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $125,397.09.

STAR stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. istar Inc has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $122.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million. istar had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that istar Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. istar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in istar by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in istar by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in istar by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in istar by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in istar by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAR. ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

