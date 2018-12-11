ITOCHU CORP/ADR (ITOCY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $35.01 on Friday. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Get ITOCHU CORP/ADR alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.