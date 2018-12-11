Ixcoin (IXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $489,702.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $489,702.00 and approximately $185.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,041,256 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

