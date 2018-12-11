J2 Global (JCOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.64

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.64 and last traded at $69.79, with a volume of 25351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.47.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $246,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,273,850.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $680,040. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCOM)

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

