Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAG. Zacks Investment Research cut Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Jagged Peak Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 target price on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 40,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of -0.14. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.71 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $436,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,011,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,123,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Humber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,063 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,856,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,168,000 after purchasing an additional 361,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,383,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,621,000 after acquiring an additional 585,978 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,913,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,888,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 155,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.