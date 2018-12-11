James Archie Harrell, Jr. Acquires 4,156 Shares of Cerecor Inc (CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) VP James Archie Harrell, Jr. purchased 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $11,844.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CERC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,563. Cerecor Inc has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CERC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Cerecor from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 630.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

