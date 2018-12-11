Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1,920.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,250 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.66% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 58,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,658,000.

XT opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

