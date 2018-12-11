Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF were worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74.

