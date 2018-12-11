Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 31,400 Shares of Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.12% of Hexcel worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hexcel by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HXL opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $73.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HXL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

