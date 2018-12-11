JBF Capital Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

JBF Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 50.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

