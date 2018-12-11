Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,798 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 745.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.84. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.67 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 108.12%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

