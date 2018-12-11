Jefferies Group LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 78.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $40,657.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,299.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $37,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 45,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,233 shares of company stock worth $1,098,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $76.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

OMC opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

