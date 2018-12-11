Joint (JYNT) and Patriot Scientific (PTSC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) and Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Joint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Patriot Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Joint and Patriot Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint 0 0 3 0 3.00 Patriot Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Joint presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.47%. Given Joint’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Joint is more favorable than Patriot Scientific.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Joint and Patriot Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint $25.16 million 4.10 -$3.27 million ($0.25) -30.04 Patriot Scientific N/A N/A -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Patriot Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Joint.

Risk and Volatility

Joint has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot Scientific has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Joint and Patriot Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint -2.68% -21.00% -2.45% Patriot Scientific N/A -44.37% -43.11%

Summary

Joint beats Patriot Scientific on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of August 9, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 clinics. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Patriot Scientific

Patriot Scientific Corporation focuses on commercializing microprocessor technologies through broad and open licensing. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

