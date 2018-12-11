JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Green Brick Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Green Brick Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blake bought 15,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,922.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

