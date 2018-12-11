JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 443.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,012 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edelman Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 2,713,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,249,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,129,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter.
SPHD opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $43.25.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.1379 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th.
