JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.76 Million Position in Timken Co (TKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Timken worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Timken by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

TKR opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.72. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). Timken had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

In other news, Director Frank C. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.05 per share, with a total value of $205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,808.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-10-76-million-position-in-timken-co-tkr.html.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.