JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,550 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $278,896,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,835,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,829.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $99.28 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $354.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

