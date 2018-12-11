Kadant Inc. (KAI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at $236,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Kadant by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KAI opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $917.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $111.85.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.72 million. Kadant had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $464,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,831. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $74,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $648,920. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

