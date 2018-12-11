Kavi Asset Management LP Invests $10.03 Million in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Stock

Kavi Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 123,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,000. Nexstar Media Group makes up 4.2% of Kavi Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kavi Asset Management LP owned about 0.27% of Nexstar Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Keith P. Hopkins sold 1,625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $130,568.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $112,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $1,954,553 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Nexstar Media Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

NXST opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $89.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

