Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (KYN) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 394.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 185.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter worth about $475,000.

KYN stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

