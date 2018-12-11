Keane Group (FRAC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 83936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Specifically, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 5,251,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $56,555,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,175 shares in the company, valued at $556,466,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Keane Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keane Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Keane Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Keane Group in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Keane Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Keane Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.72 million, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.55.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Keane Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $558.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keane Group Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Keane Group in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Keane Group in the second quarter worth about $148,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keane Group in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Keane Group in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Keane Group in the third quarter worth about $177,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Keane Group (FRAC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/keane-group-frac-hits-new-1-year-low-following-insider-selling.html.

About Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC)

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.