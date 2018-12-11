Kelli L. Price Sells 18,000 Shares of Premier Inc (PINC) Stock

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) VP Kelli L. Price sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $684,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.96. 79,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,551. Premier Inc has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Premier had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Premier by 195.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth $123,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth $203,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINC. Leerink Swann set a $55.00 price objective on Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

