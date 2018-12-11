Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Has $13.74 Million Position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,585 shares during the period. Laredo Petroleum comprises 1.0% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. owned approximately 0.72% of Laredo Petroleum worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 354.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $99,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPI stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 51.61%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

