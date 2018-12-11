Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,556 shares during the quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. owned 3.74% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/key-group-holdings-cayman-ltd-has-6-52-million-position-in-proshares-ultra-silver-agq.html.

ProShares Ultra Silver Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.