Key Tronic (KTCC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.37

Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Key Tronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $127.47 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 0.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.85% of Key Tronic worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

