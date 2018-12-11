King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $233,000 in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at $13,799,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $583.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,640,322.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

