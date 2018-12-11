King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $532,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Stock

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,669 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 83,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 240,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $3,471,507.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $124.26 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

