Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

KRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,408,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 799,164 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,784,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,019,000 after acquiring an additional 788,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 692.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 707,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $11,087,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $10,850,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

