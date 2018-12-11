Knoll Inc (KNL) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Knoll worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,244,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,093,000 after buying an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,512,000 after buying an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after buying an additional 127,562 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 7.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,067,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after buying an additional 74,005 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

In other Knoll news, Director John F. Maypole bought 1,500 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,716.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Knoll stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.05. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Knoll had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knoll Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Knoll’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Knoll Inc (KNL) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/knoll-inc-knl-holdings-raised-by-mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc.html.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.