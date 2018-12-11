Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Philips is gradually evolving as a healthcare company, having augmented its presence in the domain, primarily driven by an expanding portfolio. The company benefits from its focus on providing value-based care. Philips continues to gain from growing Diagnosis & Treatment business on the back of partnerships, expanding geographical coverage and innovative solutions. This is driving share price momentum that has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Moreover, acquisitions like Volcano, Spectranetics and Xhale Assurance expands portfolio. The company also remains on track to meet its annual savings target in 2018. However, the company is under scrutiny from the FDA concerning a defibrillators dispute, which is a headwind. Additionally, trade related tariffs are expected to have a negative net impact of €60 million in 2019.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.27. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

