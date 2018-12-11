Koppers (KOP) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday.

KOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Koppers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

KOP stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.86. Koppers has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.63 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 70.26%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,057. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Michael Johnson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 96,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,125.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $1,627,570 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,938,000 after acquiring an additional 229,138 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 32.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,430,000 after acquiring an additional 469,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 458,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

