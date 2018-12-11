Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KFY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $43.59 on Friday. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 102.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 205.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.