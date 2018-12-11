Kosmos Energy (KOS) Shares Gap Down to $5.04

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.04. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 6588686 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 51.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Kosmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 5,684,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $50,818,795.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $29,462,404.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,230,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,431,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 218.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

