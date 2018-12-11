Kosmos Energy (KOS) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.67. 143,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,278,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 5,684,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $50,818,795.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $29,462,404.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,230,000 shares of company stock worth $362,431,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $139,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 218.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $159,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

